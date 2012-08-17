U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 17 - 1800 ET

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ***** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ALLOS THERAPEUTICS Q2 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.07 -0.07 -0.01 13.6 11.0 -2.7 ANN INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.51 0.63 0.12 585.6 594.9 9.3 CASUAL MALE RETAIL GROUP Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.07 0.03 -0.04 102.4 100.5 -1.9 CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES (BE Q2 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.15 -- -- 162.1 162.1 0.0 DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP Q2 CHEMICALS USD -0.29 -0.20 0.09 32.6 30.6 -2.0 EAGLEWOOD ENERGY INC Q2 OIL CAD -0.01 -0.01 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 FOOT LOCKER INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.33 0.38 0.05 1349.8 1367.0 17.2 HIBBETT SPORTS INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.28 0.30 0.03 169.7 165.4 -4.2 JM SMUCKER CO 'A' Q1 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 1.00 1.17 0.17 1301.0 1369.7 68.7 KIRKLAND'S INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.08 -0.11 -0.03 94.4 91.0 -3.4 STEALTHGAS INC Q2 MARITIME USD 0.29 0.31 0.03 28.7 29.1 0.4 ((Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)