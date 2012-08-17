FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 17 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 17, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 17 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                            *****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ALLOS THERAPEUTICS                    Q2   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.07    -0.07    -0.01     13.6     11.0     -2.7
 ANN INC                               Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.51     0.63     0.12    585.6    594.9      9.3
 CASUAL MALE RETAIL GROUP              Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.07     0.03    -0.04    102.4    100.5     -1.9
 CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES (BE              Q2   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD     0.15       --       --    162.1    162.1      0.0
 DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP                  Q2   CHEMICALS                  USD    -0.29    -0.20     0.09     32.6     30.6     -2.0
 EAGLEWOOD ENERGY INC                  Q2   OIL                        CAD    -0.01    -0.01     0.00      0.0      0.0      0.0
 FOOT LOCKER INC                       Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.33     0.38     0.05   1349.8   1367.0     17.2
 HIBBETT SPORTS INC                    Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.28     0.30     0.03    169.7    165.4     -4.2
 JM SMUCKER CO  'A'                    Q1   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     1.00     1.17     0.17   1301.0   1369.7     68.7
 KIRKLAND'S INC                        Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD    -0.08    -0.11    -0.03     94.4     91.0     -3.4
 STEALTHGAS INC                        Q2   MARITIME                   USD     0.29     0.31     0.03     28.7     29.1      0.4
 
    ((Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.