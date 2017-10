U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 20 - 1800 ET

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ***** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ALUMINA LIMITED Q1 PRECIOUS METALS USD -0.03 -0.02 0.01 0.7 0.1 -0.6 AURCANA CORPORATION Q2 PRECIOUS METALS CAD 0.01 0.00 -0.01 13.5 13.4 -0.1 CAMELOT INFORMATION SYST Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.06 0.07 0.01 62.0 62.1 0.0 CHARM COMMUNICATIONS INC Q2 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.05 0.04 -0.01 36.0 36.0 0.0 CORINTHIAN COLLEGES INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.11 0.11 0.00 403.2 394.8 -8.5 ENGLOBAL CORP Q2 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.02 -- -- 81.0 76.9 -4.1 FABRINET Q4 ELECTRICAL USD 0.26 0.31 0.05 141.4 142.8 1.3 HASTINGS ENTERTAINMENT I Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.49 -0.41 0.08 103.7 104.1 0.3 LOWE'S COMPANIES INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.70 0.65 -0.05 14461.0 14249.0 -212.0 NORDSON CORPORATION Q3 MACHINERY USD 0.99 1.06 0.07 358.4 379.9 21.4 SHANGPHARMA CORP Q2 SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF USD 0.20 0.11 -0.09 32.8 31.8 -1.0 TUESDAY MORNING CORP Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.01 -- -- 196.4 196.4 0.0 URBAN OUTFITTERS INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.33 0.42 0.09 671.6 676.3 4.7 VISIONCHINA MEDIA INC Q2 COMMUNICATIONS USD -0.06 -0.24 -0.18 41.3 28.1 -13.3 YANGARRA RESOURCES LTD Q2 OIL CAD 0.04 0.03 -0.01 -- -- --