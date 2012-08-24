FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 24 - 1800 ET
August 24, 2012 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 24 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following U.S- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    
                                                                       ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                   Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act  Diff EPS Rev Est  Rev Act  Diff Rev
 OMNI-LITE INDUSTRIES                  Q2   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         CAD     0.01     0.02     0.01      1.8      2.8      1.0
 PRODIGY GOLD INC                      Q2   PRECIOUS METALS            CAD    -0.01    -0.03    -0.03      0.0      0.0      0.0
 QAD INC                               Q2   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.22       --       --     64.6     61.0     -3.6
 RENESOLA LTD                          Q2   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD    -0.34    -0.40    -0.06    219.2    233.0     13.8
 SYSWIN INC                            Q2   INVESTMENTS                USD    -0.03     0.03     0.06     15.6     21.4      5.8
 THE MADISON SQUARE GARDE              Q4   MULTI-IND BASIC            USD     0.22     0.37     0.15    277.1    332.9     55.8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
