U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 24 - 1800 ET

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following U.S- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev OMNI-LITE INDUSTRIES Q2 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD CAD 0.01 0.02 0.01 1.8 2.8 1.0 PRODIGY GOLD INC Q2 PRECIOUS METALS CAD -0.01 -0.03 -0.03 0.0 0.0 0.0 QAD INC Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.22 -- -- 64.6 61.0 -3.6 RENESOLA LTD Q2 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.34 -0.40 -0.06 219.2 233.0 13.8 SYSWIN INC Q2 INVESTMENTS USD -0.03 0.03 0.06 15.6 21.4 5.8 THE MADISON SQUARE GARDE Q4 MULTI-IND BASIC USD 0.22 0.37 0.15 277.1 332.9 55.8