U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 31 - 1800 ET

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev COLLECTIVE BRANDS INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.22 0.34 0.12 901.2 886.0 -15.2 LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA Q3 BANKING CAD 1.22 1.27 0.05 199.5 193.8 -5.7