U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 31 - 1800 ET
#Earnings Season
August 31, 2012 / 2:06 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 31 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                 ****
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act  Diff Rev
 COLLECTIVE BRANDS INC                 Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.22     0.34     0.12    901.2    886.0    -15.2
 LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA             Q3   BANKING                    CAD     1.22     1.27     0.05    199.5    193.8     -5.7

