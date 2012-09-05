FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. daily earnings hits & misses Sept 4 - 1800 ET
#Earnings Season
September 5, 2012 / 10:02 PM / in 5 years

U.S. daily earnings hits & misses Sept 4 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                 **** 
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr   EPS Est  EPS Act  Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY                 Q4   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.38     0.41     0.03   1600.0   1613.0     13.0
 FRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS CORP             Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.24     0.28     0.04     71.2     76.4      5.2
 GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC                Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.04     0.10     0.06     62.3     67.6      5.3
 NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INCO              Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.14       --       --     11.7     14.3      2.6
 PEP BOYS MANNY MOE & JACK             Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.16     0.13    -0.03    528.3    525.7     -2.6
 QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS              Q3   BUILDING MATERIALS         USD     0.22     0.12    -0.10    249.8    237.9    -11.9
 SMITHFIELD FOODS INC                  Q1   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.44     0.40    -0.04   3151.0   3091.3    -59.7
 SWS GROUP INC                         Q4   INVESTMENTS                USD    -0.01    -0.11    -0.10     71.9     72.5      0.6
 TEAVANA HOLDINGS INC                  Q2   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.02     0.03     0.01     40.5     43.1      2.6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
