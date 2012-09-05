U.S. daily earnings hits & misses Sept 4 - 1800 ET

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY Q4 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.38 0.41 0.03 1600.0 1613.0 13.0 FRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS CORP Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.24 0.28 0.04 71.2 76.4 5.2 GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.04 0.10 0.06 62.3 67.6 5.3 NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INCO Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.14 -- -- 11.7 14.3 2.6 PEP BOYS MANNY MOE & JACK Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.16 0.13 -0.03 528.3 525.7 -2.6 QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS Q3 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.22 0.12 -0.10 249.8 237.9 -11.9 SMITHFIELD FOODS INC Q1 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.44 0.40 -0.04 3151.0 3091.3 -59.7 SWS GROUP INC Q4 INVESTMENTS USD -0.01 -0.11 -0.10 71.9 72.5 0.6 TEAVANA HOLDINGS INC Q2 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.02 0.03 0.01 40.5 43.1 2.6