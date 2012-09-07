U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 7 - 1800 ET

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES CAD -0.01 -0.01 0.00 0.1 0.6 0.5 BRADY CORPORATION Q4 ELECTRICAL USD 0.52 0.47 -0.05 327.2 322.5 -4.6 COMVERSE TECHNOLOGY INC Q2 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.08 0.11 0.03 391.0 383.5 -7.5 GARDA WORLD SECURITY CORP Q2 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES CAD 0.15 0.15 0.00 313.8 337.0 23.2 KROGER CO/THE Q2 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.49 0.51 0.02 21901.4 21726.4 -175.0 LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC Q2 CLOTHING USD 0.31 0.34 0.03 282.8 282.6 -0.1 PIEDMONT NATURAL GAS CO Q3 GAS UTILITIES USD -0.09 -0.06 0.03 188.8 161.1 -27.7