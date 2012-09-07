FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 7 - 1800 ET
#Earnings Season
September 7, 2012 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 7 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. 
    It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
                                ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est   EPS Act  Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY              Q3   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    CAD    -0.01    -0.01     0.00      0.1      0.6      0.5
 BRADY CORPORATION                     Q4   ELECTRICAL                 USD     0.52     0.47    -0.05    327.2    322.5     -4.6
 COMVERSE TECHNOLOGY INC               Q2   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          USD     0.08     0.11     0.03    391.0    383.5     -7.5
 GARDA WORLD SECURITY CORP             Q2   ELECTRICAL UTILITIES       CAD     0.15     0.15     0.00    313.8    337.0     23.2
 KROGER CO/THE                         Q2   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.49     0.51     0.02  21901.4  21726.4   -175.0
 LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC               Q2   CLOTHING                   USD     0.31     0.34     0.03    282.8    282.6     -0.1
 PIEDMONT NATURAL GAS CO               Q3   GAS UTILITIES              USD    -0.09    -0.06     0.03    188.8    161.1    -27.7

