U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 18 - 1805 ET
September 18, 2012 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 18 - 1805 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AXIA NETMEDIA CORP                    Q4   OTHER COMPUTERS            CAD     0.03     0.03     0.01     20.2     19.0     -1.2
 CHINAEDU CORP                         Q2   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     0.07     0.09     0.02     17.7     18.1      0.4
 FEDEX CORP                            Q1   MULTI-IND TRANSN           USD     1.40     1.45     0.05  10696.0  10792.0     96.0
 MANCHESTER UNITED PLC                 Q4   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD    -0.01    -0.11    -0.10    118.7    117.8     -0.8
 SCHIFF NUTRITION INTERNA              Q1   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.20     0.23     0.03     83.6     85.1      1.5

