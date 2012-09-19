FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 19 - 1800 ET
#Earnings Season
September 19, 2012 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 19 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                              *****    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AAR CORPORATION                       Q1   DEFENSE                    USD     0.39     0.45     0.06    537.0    550.5     13.5
 ADOBE SYSTEMS INC                     Q3   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD     0.58     0.58     0.00   1103.8   1080.6    -23.2
 APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC                Q2   BUILDING MATERIALS         USD     0.09     0.17     0.09    170.9    175.9      5.1
 ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC               Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.29     0.31     0.02    779.7    783.6      3.9
 AUTOZONE INC                          Q4   AUTO PART MFG              USD     8.40     8.46     0.06   2801.0   2763.6    -37.4
 BED BATH & BEYOND INC                 Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     1.02     0.98    -0.04   2540.7   2593.0     52.3
 CIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS               Q3   ELECTRICAL UTILITIES       USD     0.45    51.80    51.35   2282.0   1622.7   -659.3
 GENERAL MILLS INC                     Q1   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.62     0.66     0.04   4084.3   4051.0    -33.3
 HERMAN  MILLER INC                    Q1   OFFICE PRODUCTS            USD     0.39     0.38    -0.01    455.1    449.7     -5.4
 STEELCASE INC-CL A                    Q2   OFFICE PRODUCTS            USD     0.19     0.25     0.06    728.3    744.9     16.6

