U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 19 - 1800 ET

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ***** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AAR CORPORATION Q1 DEFENSE USD 0.39 0.45 0.06 537.0 550.5 13.5 ADOBE SYSTEMS INC Q3 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.58 0.58 0.00 1103.8 1080.6 -23.2 APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC Q2 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.09 0.17 0.09 170.9 175.9 5.1 ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.29 0.31 0.02 779.7 783.6 3.9 AUTOZONE INC Q4 AUTO PART MFG USD 8.40 8.46 0.06 2801.0 2763.6 -37.4 BED BATH & BEYOND INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.02 0.98 -0.04 2540.7 2593.0 52.3 CIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS Q3 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD 0.45 51.80 51.35 2282.0 1622.7 -659.3 GENERAL MILLS INC Q1 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.62 0.66 0.04 4084.3 4051.0 -33.3 HERMAN MILLER INC Q1 OFFICE PRODUCTS USD 0.39 0.38 -0.01 455.1 449.7 -5.4 STEELCASE INC-CL A Q2 OFFICE PRODUCTS USD 0.19 0.25 0.06 728.3 744.9 16.6