U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 21 - 1800 ET
#Earnings Season
September 21, 2012 / 12:02 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 21 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                              *****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC                Q1   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.84     0.86     0.02   2031.5   2034.8      3.3
 KB HOME                               Q3   HOME BUILDING              USD    -0.16     0.04     0.20    430.0    424.5     -5.5
 PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL CORP             Q2   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD     0.27     0.28     0.01     47.0     46.4     -0.6
 YM BIOSCIENCES INC                    Q4   DRUGS                      CAD    -0.05    -0.04     0.01      0.2      0.3      0.1
 YM BIOSCIENCES INC                    Q4   DRUGS                      CAD    -0.06    -0.04     0.02      0.2      0.3      0.1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
