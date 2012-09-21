U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 21 - 1800 ET

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ***** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC Q1 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.84 0.86 0.02 2031.5 2034.8 3.3 KB HOME Q3 HOME BUILDING USD -0.16 0.04 0.20 430.0 424.5 -5.5 PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL CORP Q2 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.27 0.28 0.01 47.0 46.4 -0.6 YM BIOSCIENCES INC Q4 DRUGS CAD -0.05 -0.04 0.01 0.2 0.3 0.1 YM BIOSCIENCES INC Q4 DRUGS CAD -0.06 -0.04 0.02 0.2 0.3 0.1