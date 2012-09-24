U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 24 - 1800 ET

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ***** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ELECTROMED INC Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.01 -0.02 -0.03 5.0 4.6 -0.4 HANFENG EVERGREEN INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC CAD 0.11 -0.04 -0.15 68.9 92.2 23.3 LENNAR CORPORATION Q3 HOME BUILDING USD 0.28 0.23 -0.05 1052.7 1099.8 47.0 PAYCHEX INC Q1 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES USD 0.41 0.42 0.01 584.1 578.2 -5.9 PSIVIDA CORP Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.19 -0.11 0.08 0.4 0.7 0.3 RED HAT INC Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.29 0.28 -0.01 322.1 322.6 0.5