U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 25 - 1800 ET
September 25, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 25 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                        ***** 
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CALAMP CORP                           Q2   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD     0.12     0.12     0.00     43.4     44.0      0.6
 CARNIVAL CORPORATION                  Q3   LEISURE                    USD     1.43     1.53     0.10   4682.4   4684.0      1.6
 ENNIS INC                             Q2   OFFICE PRODUCTS            USD     0.27     0.29     0.02    143.2    138.3     -4.8
 FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS              Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     1.06     1.08     0.02    207.0    207.7      0.6
 JABIL CIRCUIT INCORPORAT              Q4   ELECTRONICS                USD     0.58     0.54    -0.04   4224.3   4338.1    113.8
 NEOGEN CORP                           Q1   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.27     0.28     0.01     51.4     49.7     -1.7
 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS                      Q3   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.20     0.16    -0.04    288.8    288.2     -0.6
 PEER 1 NETWORK ENTERPRIS              Q4   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD     0.00    -0.04    -0.04     35.1     34.3     -0.8
 SOUTHERN PACIFIC RESOURC              Q4   OIL                        CAD     0.00     0.01     0.01       --       --       --
 SYNNEX CORP                           Q3   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD     0.93     0.93     0.00   2591.3   2576.9    -14.3
 SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS              Q4   ELECTRICAL UTILITIES       USD    -0.08    -0.10    -0.02      2.8      0.3     -2.5
 VAIL RESORTS INC                      Q4   LEISURE                    USD    -1.56    -1.50     0.06    107.2    113.5      6.4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
