U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 25 - 1800 ET

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ***** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CALAMP CORP Q2 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.12 0.12 0.00 43.4 44.0 0.6 CARNIVAL CORPORATION Q3 LEISURE USD 1.43 1.53 0.10 4682.4 4684.0 1.6 ENNIS INC Q2 OFFICE PRODUCTS USD 0.27 0.29 0.02 143.2 138.3 -4.8 FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 1.06 1.08 0.02 207.0 207.7 0.6 JABIL CIRCUIT INCORPORAT Q4 ELECTRONICS USD 0.58 0.54 -0.04 4224.3 4338.1 113.8 NEOGEN CORP Q1 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.27 0.28 0.01 51.4 49.7 -1.7 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS Q3 CHEMICALS USD 0.20 0.16 -0.04 288.8 288.2 -0.6 PEER 1 NETWORK ENTERPRIS Q4 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.00 -0.04 -0.04 35.1 34.3 -0.8 SOUTHERN PACIFIC RESOURC Q4 OIL CAD 0.00 0.01 0.01 -- -- -- SYNNEX CORP Q3 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.93 0.93 0.00 2591.3 2576.9 -14.3 SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS Q4 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD -0.08 -0.10 -0.02 2.8 0.3 -2.5 VAIL RESORTS INC Q4 LEISURE USD -1.56 -1.50 0.06 107.2 113.5 6.4