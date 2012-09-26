FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2012 / 1:01 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 26 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                     ***** 
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AGF MANAGEMENT LTD                    Q3   FINANCIAL SERVICES         CAD     0.20     0.11    -0.09    124.6    119.8     -4.8
 BANRO CORP                            Q2   PRECIOUS METALS            USD    -0.01    -0.02    -0.01      0.2      0.0     -0.2
 COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIO              Q4   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          USD     0.38     0.38     0.00    109.1    112.8      3.7
 HB FULLER CO                          Q3   BUILDING & RELATED         USD     0.53     0.53     0.00    514.9    500.5    -14.4
 LANDEC CORP                           Q1   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.08     0.10     0.02     91.8    102.1     10.3
 PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP                Q3   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.24     0.31     0.07    112.3    107.2     -5.1
 RADIANT LOGISTICS INC                 Q4   UNDESIGNATED TRANSPORT     USD     0.02     0.02     0.01     78.8     81.8      3.0
 THOR INDS INC                         Q4   LEISURE PRODUCTS           USD     0.77     0.84     0.07    886.8    888.2      1.4
 WORTHINGTON INDS INC                  Q1   METAL FABRICATORS & DIST   USD     0.47     0.50     0.04    660.2    666.0      5.8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
