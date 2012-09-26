U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 26 - 1800 ET

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ***** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AGF MANAGEMENT LTD Q3 FINANCIAL SERVICES CAD 0.20 0.11 -0.09 124.6 119.8 -4.8 BANRO CORP Q2 PRECIOUS METALS USD -0.01 -0.02 -0.01 0.2 0.0 -0.2 COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIO Q4 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.38 0.38 0.00 109.1 112.8 3.7 HB FULLER CO Q3 BUILDING & RELATED USD 0.53 0.53 0.00 514.9 500.5 -14.4 LANDEC CORP Q1 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.08 0.10 0.02 91.8 102.1 10.3 PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.24 0.31 0.07 112.3 107.2 -5.1 RADIANT LOGISTICS INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED TRANSPORT USD 0.02 0.02 0.01 78.8 81.8 3.0 THOR INDS INC Q4 LEISURE PRODUCTS USD 0.77 0.84 0.07 886.8 888.2 1.4 WORTHINGTON INDS INC Q1 METAL FABRICATORS & DIST USD 0.47 0.50 0.04 660.2 666.0 5.8