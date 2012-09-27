U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 27 - 1800 ET

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following U.S- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ***** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ACCENTURE PLC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.88 0.88 0.00 6755.2 6835.9 80.7 ACTUANT CORPORATION Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.54 0.55 0.01 410.0 405.3 -4.7 AZZ INCORPORATED Q2 OIL USD 0.52 0.62 0.10 146.1 153.4 7.3 DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVI Q3 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 1.03 1.21 0.18 1901.8 1964.0 62.2 GLOBAL PAYMENTS Q1 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.87 0.87 0.00 583.6 590.3 6.6 MCCORMICK & CO INC Q3 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.76 0.78 0.02 989.6 977.7 -11.9 MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.22 -0.24 -0.02 2116.0 1963.0 -153.0 NIKE INC Q1 CLOTHING USD 1.12 1.23 0.11 6416.1 6669.0 252.9 RESEARCH IN MOTION Q2 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD -0.43 -0.27 0.16 2499.1 2873.0 373.9 RESEARCH IN MOTION Q2 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD -0.46 -0.27 0.19 2502.4 2873.0 370.6 SEALY CORP Q3 CLOTHING USD 0.03 0.00 -0.03 344.2 365.4 21.2