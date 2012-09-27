FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 27 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
September 27, 2012 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 27 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following U.S- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                   ***** 
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ACCENTURE PLC                         Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.88     0.88     0.00   6755.2   6835.9     80.7
 ACTUANT CORPORATION                   Q4   MACHINERY                  USD     0.54     0.55     0.01    410.0    405.3     -4.7
 AZZ INCORPORATED                      Q2   OIL                        USD     0.52     0.62     0.10    146.1    153.4      7.3
 DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVI              Q3   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD     1.03     1.21     0.18   1901.8   1964.0     62.2
 GLOBAL PAYMENTS                       Q1   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD     0.87     0.87     0.00    583.6    590.3      6.6
 MCCORMICK & CO INC                    Q3   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.76     0.78     0.02    989.6    977.7    -11.9
 MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC                 Q4   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD    -0.22    -0.24    -0.02   2116.0   1963.0   -153.0
 NIKE INC                              Q1   CLOTHING                   USD     1.12     1.23     0.11   6416.1   6669.0    252.9
 RESEARCH IN MOTION                    Q2   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          USD    -0.43    -0.27     0.16   2499.1   2873.0    373.9
 RESEARCH IN MOTION                    Q2   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          USD    -0.46    -0.27     0.19   2502.4   2873.0    370.6
 SEALY CORP                            Q3   CLOTHING                   USD     0.03     0.00    -0.03    344.2    365.4     21.2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.