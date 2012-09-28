FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 28 - 1810 ET
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
September 28, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 28 - 1810 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                           ***** 

     
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AMERICAN GREETINGS CORP               Q2   COMMUNICATIONS             USD     0.14       --       --    432.1    393.8    -38.3
 FINISH LINE INC                       Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.44     0.49     0.05    358.3    385.0     26.7
 ISORAY INC                            Q4   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD    -0.03    -0.04    -0.01      1.8      1.3     -0.5
 MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERIC              Q4   AUTO PART MFG              USD    -0.08    -0.32    -0.24     92.8    107.1     14.2
 VECIMA NETWORKS INC                   Q4   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          CAD     0.03     0.07     0.05     26.4     28.7      2.3
 WALGREEN CO                           Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.56       --       --  17135.9  17073.0    -62.9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.