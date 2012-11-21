FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 21 - 1820 ET
November 21, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 21 - 1820 ET

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following U.S- and Canada-listed company reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. 
                                                                        ****   
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                   Curr   EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CHINA GERUI ADVANCED MAT              Q3   MULTI-IND BASIC            USD     0.15     0.04    -0.11     65.4     56.1     -9.3
 DEERE & COMPANY                       Q4   MACHINERY                  USD     1.88     1.75    -0.13   8849.7   9047.0    197.3
 DONALDSON COMPANY INC                 Q1   MACHINERY                  USD     0.34     0.36     0.02    584.7    588.9      4.3
 GASLOG LTD                            Q3   OIL                        USD     0.04     0.06     0.02     17.0     16.9      0.0
 KID BRANDS INC                        Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.10       --       --     67.8     60.9     -6.8
 STERLING RESOURCES LTD                Q3   OIL                        CAD    -0.02    -0.04    -0.02      0.2      0.0     -0.2
 STRATEGIC OIL & GAS LTD               Q3   OIL                        CAD     0.01     0.00    -0.01     13.5     12.5     -1.0
 TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION              Q3   MARITIME                   USD    -0.19    -0.18     0.01     67.3     64.2     -3.0
 VIQ SOLUTIONS INC                     Q3   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    CAD     0.01     0.00    -0.01       --       --       --

