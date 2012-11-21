U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 21 - 1820 ET

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following U.S- and Canada-listed company reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CHINA GERUI ADVANCED MAT Q3 MULTI-IND BASIC USD 0.15 0.04 -0.11 65.4 56.1 -9.3 DEERE & COMPANY Q4 MACHINERY USD 1.88 1.75 -0.13 8849.7 9047.0 197.3 DONALDSON COMPANY INC Q1 MACHINERY USD 0.34 0.36 0.02 584.7 588.9 4.3 GASLOG LTD Q3 OIL USD 0.04 0.06 0.02 17.0 16.9 0.0 KID BRANDS INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.10 -- -- 67.8 60.9 -6.8 STERLING RESOURCES LTD Q3 OIL CAD -0.02 -0.04 -0.02 0.2 0.0 -0.2 STRATEGIC OIL & GAS LTD Q3 OIL CAD 0.01 0.00 -0.01 13.5 12.5 -1.0 TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION Q3 MARITIME USD -0.19 -0.18 0.01 67.3 64.2 -3.0 VIQ SOLUTIONS INC Q3 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES CAD 0.01 0.00 -0.01 -- -- --