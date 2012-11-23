U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 23 - 1800 ET

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev MARQUEE ENERGY LTD Q3 OIL CAD -0.03 0.00 0.03 10.0 10.5 0.5 PRODIGY GOLD INC Q3 PRECIOUS METALS CAD 0.00 0.03 0.03 0.0 0.0 0.0