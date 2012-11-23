FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 23 - 1800 ET
#Earnings Season
November 23, 2012 / 2:06 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 23 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met
or missed analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are
provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                 ****
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 MARQUEE ENERGY LTD                    Q3   OIL                        CAD    -0.03     0.00     0.03     10.0     10.5      0.5
 PRODIGY GOLD INC                      Q3   PRECIOUS METALS            CAD     0.00     0.03     0.03      0.0      0.0      0.0

