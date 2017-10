U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 26 - 1805 ET

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev BAZAARVOICE INC Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.10 -0.07 0.03 38.5 38.6 0.1 CHINA HYDROELECTRIC CORP Q3 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD 0.08 -0.02 -0.10 27.1 21.0 -6.1 ENERGOLD DRILLING CORP Q3 PRECIOUS METALS CAD 0.03 -0.06 -0.09 39.4 29.9 -9.5 ENSECO ENERGY SERVICES Q2 OIL CAD 0.01 -0.04 -0.05 18.0 19.2 1.2 GOLD FIELDS LIMITED Q3 PRECIOUS METALS USD 0.33 0.19 -0.14 -- -- -- HILLENBRAND INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.44 0.50 0.06 259.0 253.5 -5.5 MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTL Q2 MULTI-IND BASIC CAD 0.33 0.28 -0.05 227.3 199.6 -27.6 ROUTE1 INC Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES CAD 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.3 1.9 0.6 SHANDA GAMES LTD Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.16 0.15 -0.01 171.2 170.4 -0.8 STEALTHGAS INC Q3 MARITIME USD 0.37 0.28 -0.09 30.1 30.4 0.3 THOR INDS INC Q1 LEISURE PRODUCTS USD 0.62 -- -- 876.8 875.6 -1.2 WESTERN AREAS NL Q2 NONFERROUS BASE METALS USD 0.21 0.12 -0.09 -- -- --