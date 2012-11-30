U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 30 - 1800 ET

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Toronto-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether the companies beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP Q3 CHEMICALS USD -0.22 -0.44 -0.22 29.0 21.1 -7.9 EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LTD Q4 MACHINERY CAD 0.14 0.17 0.03 63.5 61.7 -1.8 GENESCO INC Q3 CLOTHING USD 1.33 1.44 0.11 659.4 664.5 5.0 RENESOLA LTD Q3 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.31 -0.84 -0.53 215.8 218.2 2.4 STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP Q3 MARITIME USD -0.77 -1.01 -0.24 17.7 18.4 0.7 UNITED NATURAL FOODS Q1 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.46 0.46 0.00 1392.9 1410.0 17.1