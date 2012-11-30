FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 30 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 30, 2012 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 30 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Toronto-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether the
companies beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                      ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                   Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act  Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act  Diff Rev
 DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP                  Q3   CHEMICALS                  USD    -0.22    -0.44    -0.22     29.0     21.1     -7.9
 EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LTD                 Q4   MACHINERY                  CAD     0.14     0.17     0.03     63.5     61.7     -1.8
 GENESCO INC                           Q3   CLOTHING                   USD     1.33     1.44     0.11    659.4    664.5      5.0
 RENESOLA LTD                          Q3   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD    -0.31    -0.84    -0.53    215.8    218.2      2.4
 STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP               Q3   MARITIME                   USD    -0.77    -1.01    -0.24     17.7     18.4      0.7
 UNITED NATURAL FOODS                  Q1   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.46     0.46     0.00   1392.9   1410.0     17.1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.