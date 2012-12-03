FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 3 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
December 3, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 3 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3(Reuters) - The following U.S.- listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                               ***
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr   EPS Est  EPS Act  Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act  Diff Rev
 CONN'S INC                            Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.28     0.38     0.10    199.2    206.4      7.2
 LDK SOLAR CO LTD                      Q3   ALTERNATIVE ENERGY         USD    -1.24    -1.08     0.16    246.4    291.5     45.1
 PEP BOYS MANNY MOE & JACK             Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.15     0.12    -0.03    527.7    509.6    -18.1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.