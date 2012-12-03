U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 3 - 1800 ET

Dec 3(Reuters) - The following U.S.- listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. *** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CONN'S INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.28 0.38 0.10 199.2 206.4 7.2 LDK SOLAR CO LTD Q3 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -1.24 -1.08 0.16 246.4 291.5 45.1 PEP BOYS MANNY MOE & JACK Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.15 0.12 -0.03 527.7 509.6 -18.1