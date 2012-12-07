FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 7 - 1800 ET
December 7, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 7 - 1800 ET

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                          *** 
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est    EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev
 BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA                   Q4   BANKING                    CAD     1.18     1.21     0.03   4794.0   4938.0    144.0
 BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA                   Q4   BANKING                    CAD     1.19     1.21     0.02       --   4938.0       --
 DIAMOND FOODS INC                     Q4   BEVERAGES                  USD     0.03     0.05     0.02    219.1    224.0      4.9
 KMG CHEMICALS INC                     Q1   PRECIOUS METALS            USD     0.31     0.36     0.05       --       --       --
 OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC                 Q3   CLOTHING                   USD     0.21     0.19    -0.02    182.8    181.4     -1.4
 TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC              Q4   PRECIOUS METALS            CAD    -0.03    -0.04    -0.01      0.0      0.0      0.0
 VIRCO MANUFACTURING                   Q3   HOME FURNISHINGS           USD     0.13     0.20     0.07     51.5     56.6      5.2

