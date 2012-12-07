U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 7 - 1800 ET

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. *** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA Q4 BANKING CAD 1.18 1.21 0.03 4794.0 4938.0 144.0 BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA Q4 BANKING CAD 1.19 1.21 0.02 -- 4938.0 -- DIAMOND FOODS INC Q4 BEVERAGES USD 0.03 0.05 0.02 219.1 224.0 4.9 KMG CHEMICALS INC Q1 PRECIOUS METALS USD 0.31 0.36 0.05 -- -- -- OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC Q3 CLOTHING USD 0.21 0.19 -0.02 182.8 181.4 -1.4 TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC Q4 PRECIOUS METALS CAD -0.03 -0.04 -0.01 0.0 0.0 0.0 VIRCO MANUFACTURING Q3 HOME FURNISHINGS USD 0.13 0.20 0.07 51.5 56.6 5.2