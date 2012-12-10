U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 10 - 1800 ET

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. *** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC Q2 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.85 0.85 0.00 1907.0 1911.6 4.7 IDT CORP Q1 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.35 -- -- 394.1 400.6 6.5 INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TR Q2 INVESTMENTS USD 0.02 0.03 0.02 63.5 64.9 1.5 JOHN WILEY & SONS INC Q2 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.82 0.77 -0.05 447.5 431.8 -15.7 LEHIGH GAS PARTNERS Q3 OIL USD -- -- -- 456.3 427.4 -29.0 MEDLEY CAPITAL CORP Q4 MULTI-INDUSTRY FINANCE USD 0.36 0.37 0.01 13.5 14.1 0.6 MILLER ENERGY RESOURCES Q2 OIL USD -0.08 -0.10 -0.02 11.6 10.8 -0.8 PEREGRINE PHARMACEUTICAL Q2 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.09 -0.06 0.03 4.0 6.1 2.1 SYNERGETICS USA INC Q1 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.05 0.05 0.00 14.4 14.6 0.2 TEAVANA HOLDINGS INC Q3 RETAILING - FOODS USD -0.01 -0.01 0.00 45.0 46.0 1.0