FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 10 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
December 10, 2012 / 2:07 PM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 10 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                    ***
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC             Q2   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.85     0.85     0.00   1907.0   1911.6      4.7
 IDT CORP                              Q1   COMMUNICATIONS             USD     0.35       --       --    394.1    400.6      6.5
 INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TR              Q2   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.02     0.03     0.02     63.5     64.9      1.5
 JOHN WILEY & SONS INC                 Q2   COMMUNICATIONS             USD     0.82     0.77    -0.05    447.5    431.8    -15.7
 LEHIGH GAS PARTNERS                   Q3   OIL                        USD       --       --       --    456.3    427.4    -29.0
 MEDLEY CAPITAL CORP                   Q4   MULTI-INDUSTRY FINANCE     USD     0.36     0.37     0.01     13.5     14.1      0.6
 MILLER ENERGY RESOURCES               Q2   OIL                        USD    -0.08    -0.10    -0.02     11.6     10.8     -0.8
 PEREGRINE PHARMACEUTICAL              Q2   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.09    -0.06     0.03      4.0      6.1      2.1
 SYNERGETICS USA INC                   Q1   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.05     0.05     0.00     14.4     14.6      0.2
 TEAVANA HOLDINGS INC                  Q3   RETAILING - FOODS          USD    -0.01    -0.01     0.00     45.0     46.0      1.0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.