U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 11 - 1800 ET

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CENTRAL GARDEN & PET COM Q4 HOME PRODUCTS USD -0.21 -0.21 -0.01 373.5 397.2 23.7 COMVERSE INC Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.52 0.25 -0.27 192.7 187.4 -5.3 DOLLAR GENERAL CORP Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.60 0.63 0.03 3961.4 3964.6 3.3 GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CO Q4 ELECTRONICS USD 0.64 0.33 -0.31 47.1 36.9 -10.2 GREIF INC Q4 CONTAINERS USD 0.53 0.63 0.10 1089.7 1075.6 -14.1 HANWHA SOLARONE CO LTD Q3 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -0.26 -0.61 -0.35 160.5 153.7 -6.7 PACIFIC RIM MINING CORP Q2 PRECIOUS METALS USD 0.00 -0.01 -0.01 -- -- -- PANTRY INC. Q4 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.08 -0.09 -0.17 2012.6 2091.0 78.4 TRIANGLE PETROLEUM CORP Q3 OIL USD 0.02 -0.01 -0.03 21.9 23.2 1.3