FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 11 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
December 11, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 11 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat,
met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                        ****
     Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CENTRAL GARDEN & PET COM              Q4   HOME PRODUCTS              USD    -0.21    -0.21    -0.01    373.5    397.2     23.7
 COMVERSE INC                          Q3   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.52     0.25    -0.27    192.7    187.4     -5.3
 DOLLAR GENERAL CORP                   Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.60     0.63     0.03   3961.4   3964.6      3.3
 GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CO              Q4   ELECTRONICS                USD     0.64     0.33    -0.31     47.1     36.9    -10.2
 GREIF INC                             Q4   CONTAINERS                 USD     0.53     0.63     0.10   1089.7   1075.6    -14.1
 HANWHA SOLARONE CO LTD                Q3   ALTERNATIVE ENERGY         USD    -0.26    -0.61    -0.35    160.5    153.7     -6.7
 PACIFIC RIM MINING CORP               Q2   PRECIOUS METALS            USD     0.00    -0.01    -0.01       --       --       --
 PANTRY INC.                           Q4   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.08    -0.09    -0.17   2012.6   2091.0     78.4
 TRIANGLE PETROLEUM CORP               Q3   OIL                        USD     0.02    -0.01    -0.03     21.9     23.2      1.3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.