FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 12 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
December 12, 2012 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 12 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met
or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                              ****
  
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AVANIR PHARMACEUTICALS I              Q4   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.09    -0.09    -0.01     12.9     13.5      0.6
 COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP                 Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.93     0.95     0.02  23669.5  23715.0     45.5
 INTL FCSTONE INC                      Q4   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.33     0.66     0.33    133.2    124.8     -8.4
 JOY GLOBAL INC                        Q4   MACHINERY                  USD     1.91       --       --   1422.5   1594.9    172.4
 MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INV              Q4   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.04     0.02    -0.02       --       --       --
 OFFICIAL PAYMENTS HOLDIN              Q4   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD    -0.14    -0.12     0.02     29.9     28.9     -1.0
 RESTORATION HARDWARE HOL              Q3   HOME FURNISHINGS           USD     0.04     0.07     0.03    282.4    284.2      1.8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.