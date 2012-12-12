U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 12 - 1800 ET

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AVANIR PHARMACEUTICALS I Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.09 -0.09 -0.01 12.9 13.5 0.6 COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.93 0.95 0.02 23669.5 23715.0 45.5 INTL FCSTONE INC Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.33 0.66 0.33 133.2 124.8 -8.4 JOY GLOBAL INC Q4 MACHINERY USD 1.91 -- -- 1422.5 1594.9 172.4 MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INV Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.04 0.02 -0.02 -- -- -- OFFICIAL PAYMENTS HOLDIN Q4 OTHER COMPUTERS USD -0.14 -0.12 0.02 29.9 28.9 -1.0 RESTORATION HARDWARE HOL Q3 HOME FURNISHINGS USD 0.04 0.07 0.03 282.4 284.2 1.8