U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 14- 1800 ET
December 14, 2012 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 14- 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                      ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 NORTH WEST COMPANY INC                Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          CAD     0.38     0.38     0.00    387.5    377.7     -9.9
 RICK'S CABARET INTERNATI              Q4   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.22     0.15    -0.07     20.7     23.9      3.1

