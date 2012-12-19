U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 19 - 1210 ET

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following U.S- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ACTUANT CORPORATION Q1 MACHINERY USD 0.50 0.49 -0.01 395.4 377.2 -18.1 FEDEX CORP Q2 MULTI-IND TRANSN USD 1.41 1.50 0.09 10841.7 11107.0 265.3 GENERAL MILLS INC Q2 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.79 0.86 0.07 4878.1 4881.8 3.7 NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL Q4 TRUCK MFG USD -1.12 -- -- 3182.4 3279.0 96.6 PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL CORP Q3 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.29 0.25 -0.04 47.3 41.3 -6.0 TRANSAT AT INC Q4 LEISURE CAD 0.42 0.75 0.33 770.1 763.4 -6.6