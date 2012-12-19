FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 19 - 1210 ET
December 19, 2012

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 19 - 1210 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following U.S- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met
or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are
provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
                                                                     ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ACTUANT CORPORATION                   Q1   MACHINERY                  USD     0.50     0.49    -0.01    395.4    377.2    -18.1
 FEDEX CORP                            Q2   MULTI-IND TRANSN           USD     1.41     1.50     0.09  10841.7  11107.0    265.3
 GENERAL MILLS INC                     Q2   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.79     0.86     0.07   4878.1   4881.8      3.7
 NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL                Q4   TRUCK MFG                  USD    -1.12       --       --   3182.4   3279.0     96.6
 PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL CORP             Q3   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD     0.29     0.25    -0.04     47.3     41.3     -6.0
 TRANSAT AT INC                        Q4   LEISURE                    CAD     0.42     0.75     0.33    770.1    763.4     -6.6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
