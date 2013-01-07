FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 7 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
January 7, 2013 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 7 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat,
met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.   
                                                                          ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY             Q1   STEEL                      USD     0.17     0.15    -0.02   1891.5   1789.2   -102.2
 PNI DIGITAL MEDIA INC                 Q4   LEISURE TIME               CAD    -0.01    -0.14    -0.14      5.9      5.1     -0.8
 TEAM INCORPORATED                     Q2   OIL                        USD     0.60     0.66     0.06    182.7    200.6     17.9
 ZEP INC                               Q1   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.18     0.20     0.02    156.8    158.0      1.2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.