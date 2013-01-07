U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 7 - 1800 ET

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY Q1 STEEL USD 0.17 0.15 -0.02 1891.5 1789.2 -102.2 PNI DIGITAL MEDIA INC Q4 LEISURE TIME CAD -0.01 -0.14 -0.14 5.9 5.1 -0.8 TEAM INCORPORATED Q2 OIL USD 0.60 0.66 0.06 182.7 200.6 17.9 ZEP INC Q1 CHEMICALS USD 0.18 0.20 0.02 156.8 158.0 1.2