U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 10 - 1800 ET

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ASTRAL MEDIA Q1 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 1.03 1.05 0.02 277.2 274.5 -2.7 BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC Q4 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES CAD 0.01 0.02 0.01 3.3 3.4 0.0 CERES INC Q1 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.32 -0.28 0.04 1.3 2.0 0.6 COM DEV INTERNATIONAL LTD Q4 TELEPHONE UTILITIES CAD 0.06 -- -- 56.7 56.7 0.0 JEAN COUTU GROUP INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS CAD 0.26 0.26 0.01 716.1 716.6 0.6 MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.01 1.01 0.00 582.3 577.5 -4.8 OPMEDIC GROUP INC Q1 HOME HEALTH CARE CAD 0.04 0.05 0.02 4.6 5.3 0.7 POSTMEDIA NETWORK CANADA Q1 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.45 0.36 -0.09 223.5 211.7 -11.9 SANDVINE CORPORATION Q4 TELEPHONE UTILITIES USD 0.00 0.05 0.05 23.4 27.5 4.1 SUPERVALU INCORPORATED Q3 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.05 0.03 -0.02 7894.8 7913.0 18.2 SYNNEX CORP Q4 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 1.04 1.16 0.12 2759.0 2765.1 6.1 XYRATEX LTD Q4 OTHER COMPUTERS USD -0.32 -0.24 0.08 255.2 265.4 10.3