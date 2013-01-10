FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 10 - 1800 ET
January 10, 2013 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 10 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed
Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                          ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ASTRAL MEDIA                          Q1   COMMUNICATIONS             CAD     1.03     1.05     0.02    277.2    274.5     -2.7
 BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC                  Q4   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    CAD     0.01     0.02     0.01      3.3      3.4      0.0
 CERES INC                             Q1   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.32    -0.28     0.04      1.3      2.0      0.6
 COM DEV INTERNATIONAL LTD             Q4   TELEPHONE UTILITIES        CAD     0.06       --       --     56.7     56.7      0.0
 JEAN COUTU GROUP INC                  Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          CAD     0.26     0.26     0.01    716.1    716.6      0.6
 MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT                 Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     1.01     1.01     0.00    582.3    577.5     -4.8
 OPMEDIC GROUP INC                     Q1   HOME HEALTH CARE           CAD     0.04     0.05     0.02      4.6      5.3      0.7
 POSTMEDIA NETWORK CANADA              Q1   COMMUNICATIONS             CAD     0.45     0.36    -0.09    223.5    211.7    -11.9
 SANDVINE CORPORATION                  Q4   TELEPHONE UTILITIES        USD     0.00     0.05     0.05     23.4     27.5      4.1
 SUPERVALU INCORPORATED                Q3   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.05     0.03    -0.02   7894.8   7913.0     18.2
 SYNNEX CORP                           Q4   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD     1.04     1.16     0.12   2759.0   2765.1      6.1
 XYRATEX LTD                           Q4   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD    -0.32    -0.24     0.08    255.2    265.4     10.3

