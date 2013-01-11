U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 11 - 1800 ET

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev DIAGNOCURE INC Q4 SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF CAD -0.02 -0.05 -0.03 -- -- -- NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES IN Q1 ELECTRONICS USD 0.16 0.09 -0.07 5.2 5.3 0.1 WELLS FARGO COMPANY Q4 BANKING USD 0.89 -- -- 21288.7 21948.0 659.3