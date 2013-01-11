FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 11 - 1800 ET
January 11, 2013 / 2:06 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 11 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed
Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                         ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 DIAGNOCURE INC                        Q4   SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF   CAD    -0.02    -0.05    -0.03       --       --       --
 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES IN              Q1   ELECTRONICS                USD     0.16     0.09    -0.07      5.2      5.3      0.1
 WELLS FARGO COMPANY                   Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.89       --       --  21288.7  21948.0    659.3

