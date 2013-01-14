FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 14 - 1800 ET
January 14, 2013 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 14 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                      ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AMICA MATURE LIFESTYLES               Q2   HOME HEALTH CARE           CAD       --       --       --     23.9     24.7      0.8
 LIMONEIRA CO                          Q4   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.07     0.01    -0.06     14.0     14.8      0.8
 MAJESCO ENTERTAINMENT CO              Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.02    -0.07    -0.09     24.0     26.6      2.6
 MATERIAL SCIENCES CORP                Q3   STEEL                      USD     0.21     0.15    -0.06     34.7     30.4     -4.3
 PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD             Q1   PRECIOUS METALS            CAD    -0.01    -0.01     0.00       --       --       --
 PPG INDS INC                          Q4   CHEMICALS                  USD     1.53     1.53     0.00   3590.2   3648.0     57.8
 PURECYCLE CORP                        Q1   BUILDING MATERIALS         USD    -0.04    -0.06    -0.02      0.5      0.4     -0.1
 ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE              Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.16     0.24     0.08      9.4      8.6     -0.8
 SEMILEDS CORP                         Q1   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD    -0.29    -0.31    -0.03      6.4      6.2     -0.2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
