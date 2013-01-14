U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 14 - 1800 ET

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AMICA MATURE LIFESTYLES Q2 HOME HEALTH CARE CAD -- -- -- 23.9 24.7 0.8 LIMONEIRA CO Q4 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.07 0.01 -0.06 14.0 14.8 0.8 MAJESCO ENTERTAINMENT CO Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.02 -0.07 -0.09 24.0 26.6 2.6 MATERIAL SCIENCES CORP Q3 STEEL USD 0.21 0.15 -0.06 34.7 30.4 -4.3 PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD Q1 PRECIOUS METALS CAD -0.01 -0.01 0.00 -- -- -- PPG INDS INC Q4 CHEMICALS USD 1.53 1.53 0.00 3590.2 3648.0 57.8 PURECYCLE CORP Q1 BUILDING MATERIALS USD -0.04 -0.06 -0.02 0.5 0.4 -0.1 ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.16 0.24 0.08 9.4 8.6 -0.8 SEMILEDS CORP Q1 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.29 -0.31 -0.03 6.4 6.2 -0.2