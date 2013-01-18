FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 18 - 1800 ET
January 18, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 18 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                      *****
     Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL C              Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.17     0.17     0.00    338.8    317.0    -21.8
 GENERAL ELECTRIC CO                   Q4   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD     0.43     0.44     0.01  38738.6  39327.0    588.4
 JOHNSON CTLS INC                      Q1   AUTO PART MFG              USD     0.51     0.52     0.01  10259.7  10422.0    162.3
 MCMORAN EXPLORATION CO                Q4   OIL                        USD    -0.12       --       --     90.0     84.2     -5.9
 MORGAN STANLEY                        Q4   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.27     0.45     0.18   7018.6       --       --
 PARKER HANNIFIN CORP                  Q2   MACHINERY                  USD     1.11     1.19     0.08   2925.0   3065.5    140.5
 PROGRESSIVE CORP OHIO                 Q4   INSURANCE                  USD     0.34     0.34     0.00   3789.7   3839.3     49.6
 ROCKWELL COLLINS                      Q1   DEFENSE                    USD     0.89     0.94     0.05   1044.1   1062.0     17.9
 SCHLUMBERGER LTD                      Q4   OIL                        USD     1.07     1.08     0.01  10821.8  11174.0    352.2
 STATE STREET CORP                     Q4   BANKING                    USD     1.00     1.11     0.11   2361.8   2463.0    101.2
 SUNTRUST BANKS                        Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.61     0.65     0.04   2318.1   2291.0    -27.1
 WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP C              Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.49     0.52     0.03    151.6    146.3     -5.3

