U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 18 - 1800 ET

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ***** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL C Q4 BANKING USD 0.17 0.17 0.00 338.8 317.0 -21.8 GENERAL ELECTRIC CO Q4 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.43 0.44 0.01 38738.6 39327.0 588.4 JOHNSON CTLS INC Q1 AUTO PART MFG USD 0.51 0.52 0.01 10259.7 10422.0 162.3 MCMORAN EXPLORATION CO Q4 OIL USD -0.12 -- -- 90.0 84.2 -5.9 MORGAN STANLEY Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.27 0.45 0.18 7018.6 -- -- PARKER HANNIFIN CORP Q2 MACHINERY USD 1.11 1.19 0.08 2925.0 3065.5 140.5 PROGRESSIVE CORP OHIO Q4 INSURANCE USD 0.34 0.34 0.00 3789.7 3839.3 49.6 ROCKWELL COLLINS Q1 DEFENSE USD 0.89 0.94 0.05 1044.1 1062.0 17.9 SCHLUMBERGER LTD Q4 OIL USD 1.07 1.08 0.01 10821.8 11174.0 352.2 STATE STREET CORP Q4 BANKING USD 1.00 1.11 0.11 2361.8 2463.0 101.2 SUNTRUST BANKS Q4 BANKING USD 0.61 0.65 0.04 2318.1 2291.0 -27.1 WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP C Q4 BANKING USD 0.49 0.52 0.03 151.6 146.3 -5.3