U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 9 - 1815 ET

July 9 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD Q4 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.77 0.61 -0.16 8871.7 8776.0 -95.7 BASSETT FURNITURE INDS I Q2 HOME FURNISHINGS USD 0.18 0.18 0.00 -- -- -- CHASE CORP Q3 CHEMICALS USD 0.49 0.56 0.07 -- -- -- FRANKLIN COVEY CO Q3 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES USD 0.12 0.13 0.02 43.3 44.9 1.6 GENCORP INC Q2 DEFENSE USD -0.01 -0.20 -0.19 247.5 286.6 39.1 HELEN OF TROY LIMITED Q1 COSMETICS USD 0.71 0.82 0.11 301.5 304.5 3.0 HI-TECH PHARMACAL Q4 DRUGS USD 0.63 0.50 -0.13 66.3 58.5 -7.9 JEAN COUTU GROUP INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS CAD 0.26 0.26 0.01 702.3 681.6 -20.7 PENFORD CORPORATION Q3 CHEMICALS USD 0.15 0.16 0.01 -- -- -- TECSYS INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES CAD 0.03 0.02 -0.01 10.4 11.1 0.7 WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC Q2 CLOTHING USD 0.34 0.46 0.12 591.0 587.8 -3.2