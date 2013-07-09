FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 9 - 1815 ET
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
July 9, 2013 / 7:12 PM / in 4 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 9 - 1815 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                               ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD              Q4   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.77     0.61    -0.16   8871.7   8776.0    -95.7
 BASSETT FURNITURE INDS I              Q2   HOME FURNISHINGS           USD     0.18     0.18     0.00       --       --       --
 CHASE CORP                            Q3   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.49     0.56     0.07       --       --       --
 FRANKLIN COVEY CO                     Q3   INDUSTRIAL SERVICES        USD     0.12     0.13     0.02     43.3     44.9      1.6
 GENCORP INC                           Q2   DEFENSE                    USD    -0.01    -0.20    -0.19    247.5    286.6     39.1
 HELEN OF TROY LIMITED                 Q1   COSMETICS                  USD     0.71     0.82     0.11    301.5    304.5      3.0
 HI-TECH PHARMACAL                     Q4   DRUGS                      USD     0.63     0.50    -0.13     66.3     58.5     -7.9
 JEAN COUTU GROUP INC                  Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          CAD     0.26     0.26     0.01    702.3    681.6    -20.7
 PENFORD CORPORATION                   Q3   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.15     0.16     0.01       --       --       --
 TECSYS INC                            Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    CAD     0.03     0.02    -0.01     10.4     11.1      0.7
 WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC              Q2   CLOTHING                   USD     0.34     0.46     0.12    591.0    587.8     -3.2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.