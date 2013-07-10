U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 10 - 1800 ET

July 10 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev API TECHNOLOGIES CORP Q2 DEFENSE USD -0.03 -0.06 -0.03 64.6 68.1 3.5 AUGME TECHNOLOGIES INC Q1 UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY USD -0.02 -0.05 -0.03 5.9 5.9 0.0 DRAGONWAVE INC Q1 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.31 -0.31 0.00 29.9 24.5 -5.4 FAMILY DLR STORES INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.03 1.05 0.02 2569.8 2573.5 3.7 FASTENAL CO Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.41 0.41 0.00 857.1 847.6 -9.5 MATERIAL SCIENCES CORP Q1 STEEL USD 0.14 0.13 -0.01 29.8 28.7 -1.1 MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.97 1.05 0.08 635.2 636.9 1.7 PRICESMART INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.64 0.61 -0.03 568.3 571.7 3.4 SIRIUS XM CANADA HOLDING Q3 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.03 0.01 -0.02 72.1 73.6 1.5 SYNERGY RESOURCES CORP Q3 OIL USD 0.06 0.06 0.00 12.2 12.3 0.1 THERATECHNOLOGIES INC Q2 BIOTECHNOLOGY CAD -0.01 -0.02 -0.01 -- -- -- VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORP Q1 HOME FURNISHINGS USD 0.04 0.09 0.05 192.0 193.0 1.0 YUM! BRANDS INC Q2 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.54 0.56 0.02 2927.3 2904.0 -23.3