U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 10 - 1800 ET
July 10, 2013 / 12:06 PM / in 4 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 10 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 API TECHNOLOGIES CORP                 Q2   DEFENSE                    USD    -0.03    -0.06    -0.03     64.6     68.1      3.5
 AUGME TECHNOLOGIES INC                Q1   UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY    USD    -0.02    -0.05    -0.03      5.9      5.9      0.0
 DRAGONWAVE INC                        Q1   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD    -0.31    -0.31     0.00     29.9     24.5     -5.4
 FAMILY DLR STORES INC                 Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     1.03     1.05     0.02   2569.8   2573.5      3.7
 FASTENAL CO                           Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.41     0.41     0.00    857.1    847.6     -9.5
 MATERIAL SCIENCES CORP                Q1   STEEL                      USD     0.14     0.13    -0.01     29.8     28.7     -1.1
 MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT                 Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.97     1.05     0.08    635.2    636.9      1.7
 PRICESMART INC                        Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.64     0.61    -0.03    568.3    571.7      3.4
 SIRIUS XM CANADA HOLDING              Q3   COMMUNICATIONS             CAD     0.03     0.01    -0.02     72.1     73.6      1.5
 SYNERGY RESOURCES CORP                Q3   OIL                        USD     0.06     0.06     0.00     12.2     12.3      0.1
 THERATECHNOLOGIES INC                 Q2   BIOTECHNOLOGY              CAD    -0.01    -0.02    -0.01       --       --       --
 VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORP               Q1   HOME FURNISHINGS           USD     0.04     0.09     0.05    192.0    193.0      1.0
 YUM! BRANDS INC                       Q2   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.54     0.56     0.02   2927.3   2904.0    -23.3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
