U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 11 - 1800 ET

July 11 (Reuters) - The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ANGIODYNAMICS INC Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.06 0.07 0.01 86.4 90.0 3.6 AXOGEN INC Q2 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD -0.28 -0.31 -0.03 2.6 2.9 0.2 CERES INC Q3 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.31 -0.38 -0.07 1.1 1.4 0.3 COMMERCE BANCSHARES INC Q2 BANKING USD 0.71 0.72 0.01 262.4 262.1 -0.3 CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC Q3 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.52 0.41 -0.11 208.0 200.1 -7.9 CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC Q3 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.54 0.41 -0.13 210.0 200.1 -10.0 E2OPEN INC Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.20 -0.15 0.05 15.8 16.1 0.4 INDEPENDENT BANK CORP MA Q2 BANKING USD 0.59 0.58 -0.01 62.1 62.3 0.2 KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD INC Q4 PRECIOUS METALS CAD 0.17 0.09 -0.08 54.0 52.5 -1.6 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES IN Q3 ELECTRONICS USD 0.18 0.21 0.04 6.2 5.9 -0.3 PEREGRINE PHARMACEUTICAL Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.06 -0.06 0.00 3.6 4.3 0.7 PROGRESSIVE CORP OHIO Q2 INSURANCE USD 0.41 -- -- 4404.9 4387.1 -17.8 ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.18 0.19 0.01 10.5 10.2 -0.3 SEMILEDS CORP Q3 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.21 -0.24 -0.03 5.2 3.5 -1.6