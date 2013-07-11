FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 11 - 1800 ET
July 11, 2013 / 11:03 AM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 11 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ANGIODYNAMICS INC                     Q4   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.06     0.07     0.01     86.4     90.0      3.6
 AXOGEN INC                            Q2   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD    -0.28    -0.31    -0.03      2.6      2.9      0.2
 CERES INC                             Q3   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.31    -0.38    -0.07      1.1      1.4      0.3
 COMMERCE BANCSHARES INC               Q2   BANKING                    USD     0.71     0.72     0.01    262.4    262.1     -0.3
 CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC               Q3   COMMUNICATIONS             CAD     0.52     0.41    -0.11    208.0    200.1     -7.9
 CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC               Q3   COMMUNICATIONS             CAD     0.54     0.41    -0.13    210.0    200.1    -10.0
 E2OPEN INC                            Q1   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD    -0.20    -0.15     0.05     15.8     16.1      0.4
 INDEPENDENT BANK CORP MA              Q2   BANKING                    USD     0.59     0.58    -0.01     62.1     62.3      0.2
 KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD INC                Q4   PRECIOUS METALS            CAD     0.17     0.09    -0.08     54.0     52.5     -1.6
 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES IN              Q3   ELECTRONICS                USD     0.18     0.21     0.04      6.2      5.9     -0.3
 PEREGRINE PHARMACEUTICAL              Q4   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.06    -0.06     0.00      3.6      4.3      0.7
 PROGRESSIVE CORP OHIO                 Q2   INSURANCE                  USD     0.41       --       --   4404.9   4387.1    -17.8
 ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE              Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.18     0.19     0.01     10.5     10.2     -0.3
 SEMILEDS CORP                         Q3   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD    -0.21    -0.24    -0.03      5.2      3.5     -1.6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
