U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 12-1800 ET
#Earnings Season
July 12, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 4 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 12-1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat,
met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP              Q2   BANKING                    USD     0.41     0.40    -0.01       --       --       --
 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.                  Q2   BANKING                    USD     1.45     1.60     0.16  24837.8  25958.0   1120.2
 OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES              Q4   ELECTRICAL UTILITIES       USD    -0.43    -0.40     0.03      1.0      0.4     -0.6
 OPMEDIC GROUP INC                     Q3   HOME HEALTH CARE           CAD     0.05     0.06     0.02      5.2      4.9     -0.3
 PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD             Q3   PRECIOUS METALS            CAD     0.00    -0.03    -0.03      0.0      0.0      0.0
 WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP C              Q2   BANKING                    USD     0.48     0.49     0.01    147.8    147.1     -0.8
 WELLS FARGO & CO                      Q2   BANKING                    USD     0.93     0.98     0.05  21218.2  21378.0    159.8

