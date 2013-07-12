U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 12-1800 ET

July 12 (Reuters) - The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP Q2 BANKING USD 0.41 0.40 -0.01 -- -- -- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Q2 BANKING USD 1.45 1.60 0.16 24837.8 25958.0 1120.2 OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES Q4 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD -0.43 -0.40 0.03 1.0 0.4 -0.6 OPMEDIC GROUP INC Q3 HOME HEALTH CARE CAD 0.05 0.06 0.02 5.2 4.9 -0.3 PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD Q3 PRECIOUS METALS CAD 0.00 -0.03 -0.03 0.0 0.0 0.0 WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP C Q2 BANKING USD 0.48 0.49 0.01 147.8 147.1 -0.8 WELLS FARGO & CO Q2 BANKING USD 0.93 0.98 0.05 21218.2 21378.0 159.8