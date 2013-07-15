U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 15-1800 ET

July 15 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev BROWN & BROWN INC Q2 INSURANCE USD 0.35 0.36 0.01 317.8 325.8 8.0 CINTAS CORPORATION Q4 CLOTHING USD 0.70 0.69 -0.01 1125.4 1129.1 3.7 CITIGROUP INC Q2 FINANCE & LOAN USD 1.18 1.25 0.07 19788.2 20002.0 213.8 JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVIC Q2 TRUCKING USD 0.74 0.73 -0.01 1402.5 1382.9 -19.7 JOE'S JEANS INC Q2 TEXTILES USD 0.03 0.02 -0.01 32.0 30.9 -1.1 MB FINANCIAL INC Q2 SAVINGS AND LOANS USD 0.45 0.46 0.01 77.5 73.1 -4.4 STANLEY FURNITURE CO Q2 HOME FURNISHINGS USD -0.12 -0.23 -0.12 24.8 24.2 -0.6 TAYLOR CAPITAL CORP Q2 BANKING USD 0.41 0.39 -0.02 41.7 41.1 -0.6