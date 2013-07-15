FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 15-1800 ET
July 15, 2013 / 11:07 AM / in 4 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 15-1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                             ****    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 BROWN & BROWN INC                     Q2   INSURANCE                  USD     0.35     0.36     0.01    317.8    325.8      8.0
 CINTAS CORPORATION                    Q4   CLOTHING                   USD     0.70     0.69    -0.01   1125.4   1129.1      3.7
 CITIGROUP INC                         Q2   FINANCE & LOAN             USD     1.18     1.25     0.07  19788.2  20002.0    213.8
 JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVIC              Q2   TRUCKING                   USD     0.74     0.73    -0.01   1402.5   1382.9    -19.7
 JOE'S JEANS INC                       Q2   TEXTILES                   USD     0.03     0.02    -0.01     32.0     30.9     -1.1
 MB FINANCIAL INC                      Q2   SAVINGS AND LOANS          USD     0.45     0.46     0.01     77.5     73.1     -4.4
 STANLEY FURNITURE CO                  Q2   HOME FURNISHINGS           USD    -0.12    -0.23    -0.12     24.8     24.2     -0.6
 TAYLOR CAPITAL CORP                   Q2   BANKING                    USD     0.41     0.39    -0.02     41.7     41.1     -0.6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
