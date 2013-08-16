U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 16 - 1800 ET

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ARCAN RESOURCES LTD Q2 OIL CAD -0.01 0.01 0.02 56.7 32.5 -24.2 AURA MINERALS INC Q2 PRECIOUS METALS USD -0.04 0.03 0.07 -- -- -- E-HOUSE CHINA HOLDINGS L Q2 INVESTMENTS USD 0.06 0.11 0.06 135.8 163.4 27.6 PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL EST Q2 INVESTMENTS CAD -- -- -- 25.3 25.8 0.5