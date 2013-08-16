FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Earnings Season
August 16, 2013 / 12:02 PM / in 4 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 16 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
 
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                   Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ARCAN RESOURCES LTD                   Q2   OIL                        CAD    -0.01     0.01     0.02     56.7     32.5    -24.2
 AURA MINERALS INC                     Q2   PRECIOUS METALS            USD    -0.04     0.03     0.07       --       --       --
 E-HOUSE CHINA HOLDINGS L              Q2   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.06     0.11     0.06    135.8    163.4     27.6
 PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL EST              Q2   INVESTMENTS                CAD       --       --       --     25.3     25.8      0.5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
