U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 23 - 1800 ET

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ANN INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.65 0.76 0.11 639.4 638.2 -1.2 DESTINATION XL GROUP INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.00 0.06 0.06 103.6 97.6 -6.0 FOOT LOCKER INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.47 0.46 -0.01 1451.3 1454.0 2.7 HIBBETT SPORTS INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.39 0.40 0.02 186.3 186.2 -0.1 NOVUS ENERGY INC Q2 OIL CAD -- -- -- 28.6 24.1 -4.5 RESVERLOGIX CORP Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY CAD -0.10 -0.16 -0.06 0.0 -- -- SCORPIO GOLD CORP Q2 PRECIOUS METALS CAD 0.01 0.01 0.00 -- -- -- XCITE ENERGY LTD Q2 OIL BPN 0.00 3.07 3.07 -- -- --