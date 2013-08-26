U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 26 - 1800 ET

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following U.S. and Canada-listed company reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether it beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AMIRA NATURE FOODS LTD Q1 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.10 0.21 0.11 98.8 110.3 11.4 CHINA CORD BLOOD CORP Q1 SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF USD 0.04 0.07 0.03 21.6 21.0 -0.6 ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS Q4 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.45 1.02 0.57 -- -- -- MADALENA ENERGY INC Q2 OIL CAD 0.00 0.00 0.00 -- -- --