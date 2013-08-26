FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 26 - 1800 ET
#Earnings Season
August 26, 2013 / 12:32 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 26 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following U.S. and Canada-listed company reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether it beat,
met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr   EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AMIRA NATURE FOODS LTD                Q1   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.10     0.21     0.11     98.8    110.3     11.4
 CHINA CORD BLOOD CORP                 Q1   SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF   USD     0.04     0.07     0.03     21.6     21.0     -0.6
 ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS               Q4   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD     0.45     1.02     0.57       --       --       --
 MADALENA ENERGY INC                   Q2   OIL                        CAD     0.00     0.00     0.00       --       --       --

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
