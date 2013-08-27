FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 27 - 0700 ET
August 27, 2013 / 11:03 AM / in 4 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 27 - 0700 ET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act  Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act  Diff Rev
 LDK SOLAR CO LTD                      Q2   ALTERNATIVE ENERGY         USD    -0.92    -0.97    -0.05    119.2    114.7     -4.5
 REGIS CORP                            Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.12     0.06    -0.06    513.2    502.3    -10.9
 SANDERSON FARMS INC                   Q3   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     2.62     2.95     0.33    722.5    739.0     16.5

