U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 27 - 0700 ET

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev LDK SOLAR CO LTD Q2 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -0.92 -0.97 -0.05 119.2 114.7 -4.5 REGIS CORP Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.12 0.06 -0.06 513.2 502.3 -10.9 SANDERSON FARMS INC Q3 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 2.62 2.95 0.33 722.5 739.0 16.5