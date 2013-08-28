U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 28 - 0700 ET

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev JOY GLOBAL INC Q3 MACHINERY USD 1.37 1.70 0.33 1176.3 1320.6 144.3 QAD INC Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.09 0.17 0.08 63.8 65.2 1.4 SEADRILL LTD Q2 OIL USD 0.61 -- -- 1147.3 1268.0 120.7