U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 29 - 0720 ET
August 29, 2013 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 29 - 0720 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act  Diff Rev
 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK                Q3   BANKING                    CAD     2.15     2.29     0.14   3242.5   3263.0     20.5
 CONSTELLIUM NV                        Q2   NONFERROUS BASE METALS     EUR     0.44     0.20    -0.24    936.7    916.0    -20.7
 JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD              Q2   ALTERNATIVE ENERGY         USD    -0.54    -0.58    -0.04    250.4    258.1      7.7
 K12 INC                               Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.03     0.06     0.04    201.0    203.1      2.1
 METHODE ELECTRONICS INC               Q1   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD     0.21     0.36     0.15    148.8    167.3     18.4
 ROYAL BANK OF CANADA                  Q3   BANKING                    CAD     1.38     1.46     0.08   7684.2       --       --
 TORONTO-DOMINION BANK                 Q3   BANKING                    CAD     1.55     1.65     0.10   5988.2   5945.0    -43.2
 WPP PLC                               Q1   COMMUNICATIONS             USD     0.45     2.19     1.74   8249.6   8225.4    -24.2

