U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 29 - 0720 ET

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK Q3 BANKING CAD 2.15 2.29 0.14 3242.5 3263.0 20.5 CONSTELLIUM NV Q2 NONFERROUS BASE METALS EUR 0.44 0.20 -0.24 936.7 916.0 -20.7 JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD Q2 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -0.54 -0.58 -0.04 250.4 258.1 7.7 K12 INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.03 0.06 0.04 201.0 203.1 2.1 METHODE ELECTRONICS INC Q1 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.21 0.36 0.15 148.8 167.3 18.4 ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Q3 BANKING CAD 1.38 1.46 0.08 7684.2 -- -- TORONTO-DOMINION BANK Q3 BANKING CAD 1.55 1.65 0.10 5988.2 5945.0 -43.2 WPP PLC Q1 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.45 2.19 1.74 8249.6 8225.4 -24.2