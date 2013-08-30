FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 30 - 0900 ET
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 30, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 30 - 0900 ET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.    
        
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est   EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act  Diff Rev
 BIG LOTS INC                          Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.24     0.31     0.07   1227.8   1225.6     -2.2
 LOYALIST GROUP LTD                    Q2   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      CAD     0.01     0.01     0.00      5.7      4.8     -1.0
 RENESOLA LTD                          Q2   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD    -0.30    -0.24     0.06    367.7    377.4      9.6
 YINGLI GREEN ENERGY                   Q2   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD    -0.32    -0.33    -0.01    506.7    550.4     43.7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.