U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 30 - 0900 ET

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev BIG LOTS INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.24 0.31 0.07 1227.8 1225.6 -2.2 LOYALIST GROUP LTD Q2 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC CAD 0.01 0.01 0.00 5.7 4.8 -1.0 RENESOLA LTD Q2 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.30 -0.24 0.06 367.7 377.4 9.6 YINGLI GREEN ENERGY Q2 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.32 -0.33 -0.01 506.7 550.4 43.7