U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Aug 30 - 1800 ET

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD Q1 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.95 1.16 0.21 9148.8 8901.2 -247.6 AMERICAS PETROGAS INC Q2 OIL CAD 0.01 0.07 0.06 13.9 17.2 3.3 BIG LOTS INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.24 0.31 0.07 1227.8 1225.6 -2.2 LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA Q3 BANKING CAD 1.33 1.31 -0.02 215.9 221.0 5.2 LOYALIST GROUP LTD Q2 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC CAD 0.01 0.01 0.00 5.7 4.8 -1.0 RENESOLA LTD Q2 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.30 -0.24 0.06 367.7 377.4 9.6 YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLD Q2 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.32 -0.33 -0.01 506.7 550.4 43.7