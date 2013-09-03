U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 3 - 1810 ET

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev GLOBUS MARITIME LTD Q2 MARITIME USD 0.01 -0.03 -0.04 7.4 6.8 -0.6 GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.14 0.25 0.11 93.1 96.9 3.8 H & R BLOCK INC Q1 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD -0.37 -0.40 -0.04 98.4 -- -- MATRIX SERVICE CO Q4 OIL USD 0.26 0.28 0.02 226.6 235.6 8.9 PIKE ELECTRIC CORP Q4 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD 0.14 0.09 -0.05 210.7 200.2 -10.5 SPARTON CORP Q4 DEFENSE USD 0.41 0.67 0.26 77.7 87.1 9.4 UCP INC Q2 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES USD 0.06 -- -- 19.8 27.7 7.9