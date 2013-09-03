FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 3 - 1810 ET
#Earnings Season
September 3, 2013 / 10:13 PM / in 4 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 3 - 1810 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                ****   
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 GLOBUS MARITIME LTD                   Q2   MARITIME                   USD     0.01    -0.03    -0.04      7.4      6.8     -0.6
 GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC                Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.14     0.25     0.11     93.1     96.9      3.8
 H & R BLOCK INC                       Q1   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD    -0.37    -0.40    -0.04     98.4       --       --
 MATRIX SERVICE CO                     Q4   OIL                        USD     0.26     0.28     0.02    226.6    235.6      8.9
 PIKE ELECTRIC CORP                    Q4   ELECTRICAL UTILITIES       USD     0.14     0.09    -0.05    210.7    200.2    -10.5
 SPARTON CORP                          Q4   DEFENSE                    USD     0.41     0.67     0.26     77.7     87.1      9.4
 UCP INC                               Q2   INDUSTRIAL SERVICES        USD     0.06       --       --     19.8     27.7      7.9

