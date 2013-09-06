FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 6 - 1800 ET
September 6, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 6 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                        *****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 COM DEV INTERNATIONAL LTD             Q3   TELEPHONE UTILITIES        CAD     0.07     0.07     0.00     58.4     54.2     -4.3
 HURCO COMPANIES                       Q3   MACHINERY                  USD     0.74     0.13    -0.61       --       --       --
 LAYNE CHRISTENSEN COMPANY             Q2   MACHINERY                  USD    -0.39    -1.17    -0.78    260.6    232.0    -28.6
 MATTRESS FIRM HOLDING CO              Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.51     0.43    -0.08    323.4    302.5    -20.9
 SHFL ENTERTAINMENT INC                Q3   LEISURE TIME               USD     0.21     0.16    -0.05     77.6     73.5     -4.0
 SMITHFIELD FOODS INC                  Q1   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.47     0.27    -0.20   3192.6   3393.3    200.7
 URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIE              Q3   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.16     0.08    -0.08     24.6     23.6     -0.9
 UTI WORLDWIDE INC                     Q2   MULTI-IND TRANSN           USD     0.14     0.05    -0.09   1154.7   1129.4    -25.3

