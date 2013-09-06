U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 6 - 1800 ET

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ***** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev COM DEV INTERNATIONAL LTD Q3 TELEPHONE UTILITIES CAD 0.07 0.07 0.00 58.4 54.2 -4.3 HURCO COMPANIES Q3 MACHINERY USD 0.74 0.13 -0.61 -- -- -- LAYNE CHRISTENSEN COMPANY Q2 MACHINERY USD -0.39 -1.17 -0.78 260.6 232.0 -28.6 MATTRESS FIRM HOLDING CO Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.51 0.43 -0.08 323.4 302.5 -20.9 SHFL ENTERTAINMENT INC Q3 LEISURE TIME USD 0.21 0.16 -0.05 77.6 73.5 -4.0 SMITHFIELD FOODS INC Q1 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.47 0.27 -0.20 3192.6 3393.3 200.7 URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIE Q3 INVESTMENTS USD 0.16 0.08 -0.08 24.6 23.6 -0.9 UTI WORLDWIDE INC Q2 MULTI-IND TRANSN USD 0.14 0.05 -0.09 1154.7 1129.4 -25.3