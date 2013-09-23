FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 23 - 1800 ET
September 23, 2013 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 23 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 DHX MEDIA LTD                         Q4   COMMUNICATIONS             CAD     0.02       --       --     31.2     26.2     -5.0
 ENNIS INC                             Q2   OFFICE PRODUCTS            USD     0.38     0.38     0.01    142.3    135.3     -7.0
 RED HAT INC                           Q2   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.33     0.35     0.02    372.1    374.4      2.4
 S&W SEED CO                           Q4   MULTI-IND BASIC            USD    -0.05    -0.05    -0.01     12.5     12.7      0.2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
