U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 23 - 1800 ET

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev DHX MEDIA LTD Q4 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.02 -- -- 31.2 26.2 -5.0 ENNIS INC Q2 OFFICE PRODUCTS USD 0.38 0.38 0.01 142.3 135.3 -7.0 RED HAT INC Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.33 0.35 0.02 372.1 374.4 2.4 S&W SEED CO Q4 MULTI-IND BASIC USD -0.05 -0.05 -0.01 12.5 12.7 0.2