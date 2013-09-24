FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 24 - 1700 ET
September 24, 2013

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 24 - 1700 ET

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met
or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AAR CORPORATION                       Q1   DEFENSE                    USD     0.45     0.45     0.00    542.1    514.5    -27.6
 ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC               Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.21     0.34     0.13   1165.1   1197.7     32.6
 CARMAX INC.                           Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.57     0.62     0.05   3155.0   3245.6     90.6
 CARNIVAL CORPORATION                  Q3   LEISURE                    USD     1.30     1.38     0.08   4652.0   4726.0     74.0
 KB HOME                               Q3   HOME BUILDING              USD     0.21     0.30     0.09    569.6    549.0    -20.7
 LANDEC CORP                           Q1   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.23     0.18    -0.05    108.6    109.5      0.9
 LENNAR CORPORATION                    Q3   HOME BUILDING              USD     0.45     0.54     0.09   1555.4   1602.1     46.6
 MISONIX INC                           Q4   MACHINERY                  USD     0.00    -0.22    -0.22       --       --       --
 NEOGEN CORP                           Q1   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.32     0.32     0.00     56.2     58.5      2.4

