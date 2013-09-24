U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 24 - 1700 ET

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AAR CORPORATION Q1 DEFENSE USD 0.45 0.45 0.00 542.1 514.5 -27.6 ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.21 0.34 0.13 1165.1 1197.7 32.6 CARMAX INC. Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.57 0.62 0.05 3155.0 3245.6 90.6 CARNIVAL CORPORATION Q3 LEISURE USD 1.30 1.38 0.08 4652.0 4726.0 74.0 KB HOME Q3 HOME BUILDING USD 0.21 0.30 0.09 569.6 549.0 -20.7 LANDEC CORP Q1 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.23 0.18 -0.05 108.6 109.5 0.9 LENNAR CORPORATION Q3 HOME BUILDING USD 0.45 0.54 0.09 1555.4 1602.1 46.6 MISONIX INC Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.00 -0.22 -0.22 -- -- -- NEOGEN CORP Q1 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.32 0.32 0.00 56.2 58.5 2.4