FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 25 - 1700 ET
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
September 25, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 25 - 1700 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether
they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

     
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AGF MANAGEMENT LTD                    Q3   FINANCIAL SERVICES         CAD     0.13     0.11    -0.02    118.3    117.8     -0.5
 BED BATH & BEYOND INC                 Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     1.15     1.16     0.01   2812.4   2823.7     11.2
 CANACOL ENERGY LTD                    Q4   OIL                        USD       --       --       --     42.8     41.8     -1.0
 ELECTROMED INC                        Q4   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD    -0.05    -0.05     0.00      3.6      4.0      0.5
 JABIL CIRCUIT INCORPORAT              Q4   ELECTRONICS                USD     0.54     0.56     0.02   4506.3   4814.9    308.5
 MAM SOFTWARE GROUP INC                Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.07     0.06    -0.01       --       --       --
 PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP                Q3   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.24     0.27     0.03     76.7     77.6      0.9
 PSIVIDA CORP                          Q4   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.12    -0.17    -0.05      0.7      0.5     -0.2
 SYNNEX CORP                           Q3   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD     0.95     1.24     0.30   2718.2   2733.9     15.7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.