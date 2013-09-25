U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 25 - 1700 ET

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AGF MANAGEMENT LTD Q3 FINANCIAL SERVICES CAD 0.13 0.11 -0.02 118.3 117.8 -0.5 BED BATH & BEYOND INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.15 1.16 0.01 2812.4 2823.7 11.2 CANACOL ENERGY LTD Q4 OIL USD -- -- -- 42.8 41.8 -1.0 ELECTROMED INC Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD -0.05 -0.05 0.00 3.6 4.0 0.5 JABIL CIRCUIT INCORPORAT Q4 ELECTRONICS USD 0.54 0.56 0.02 4506.3 4814.9 308.5 MAM SOFTWARE GROUP INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.07 0.06 -0.01 -- -- -- PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.24 0.27 0.03 76.7 77.6 0.9 PSIVIDA CORP Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.12 -0.17 -0.05 0.7 0.5 -0.2 SYNNEX CORP Q3 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.95 1.24 0.30 2718.2 2733.9 15.7