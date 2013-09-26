FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 26 - 1800 ET
#Earnings Season
September 26, 2013 / 11:05 AM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 26 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. 
     Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ACCENTURE PLC                         Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     1.01     1.01     0.00   6900.0   7086.7    186.6
 CANTEL MEDICAL CORP                   Q4   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.23     0.25     0.02    105.8    114.0      8.2
 FERRELLGAS PARTNERS-LP                Q4   OIL                        USD    -0.31    -0.36    -0.06    349.9    350.7      0.8
 JTH HOLDING INC                       Q4   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD     2.34     2.30    -0.04     78.5    103.0     24.5
 MCCORMICK & CO INC                    Q3   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.78     0.78     0.00   1032.9   1016.4    -16.5
 NIKE INC                              Q1   CLOTHING                   USD     0.78     0.86     0.08   6965.0   6971.0      6.0
 THOR INDS INC                         Q4   LEISURE PRODUCTS           USD     0.95       --       --    964.5    914.0    -50.5
 VECIMA NETWORKS INC                   Q4   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          CAD     0.06     0.12     0.06     23.5     21.8     -1.7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
