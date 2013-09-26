U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 26 - 1800 ET

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ACCENTURE PLC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 1.01 1.01 0.00 6900.0 7086.7 186.6 CANTEL MEDICAL CORP Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.23 0.25 0.02 105.8 114.0 8.2 FERRELLGAS PARTNERS-LP Q4 OIL USD -0.31 -0.36 -0.06 349.9 350.7 0.8 JTH HOLDING INC Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 2.34 2.30 -0.04 78.5 103.0 24.5 MCCORMICK & CO INC Q3 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.78 0.78 0.00 1032.9 1016.4 -16.5 NIKE INC Q1 CLOTHING USD 0.78 0.86 0.08 6965.0 6971.0 6.0 THOR INDS INC Q4 LEISURE PRODUCTS USD 0.95 -- -- 964.5 914.0 -50.5 VECIMA NETWORKS INC Q4 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP CAD 0.06 0.12 0.06 23.5 21.8 -1.7