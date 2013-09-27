FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 27 - 1800 ET
September 27, 2013 / 11:05 AM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 27 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.       

 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                   Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AZZ INCORPORATED                      Q2   OIL                        USD     0.66     0.57    -0.09    202.8    189.8    -13.1
 BLACKBERRY LTD                        Q2   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          USD    -0.48    -0.47     0.01   1601.2   1573.0    -28.2
 BLACKBERRY LTD                        Q2   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          USD    -0.49    -0.47     0.02   1615.4   1573.0    -42.4
 FINISH LINE INC                       Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.45     0.54     0.09    426.4    436.0      9.6
 USA TECHNOLOGIES INC                  Q4   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD     0.02     0.05     0.04      9.9      9.7     -0.2
 VAIL RESORTS INC                      Q4   LEISURE                    USD    -1.71    -1.85    -0.14    117.8    112.3     -5.5

